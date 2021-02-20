Gujarat Municipal Election 2021: Voting for six corporation tomorrow; all you need to know

Gujarat Municipal Election 2021: Over 43,000 police personnel will be deployed for the civic polls in six major cities of Gujarat tomorrow.

Gujarat Municipal Election 2021: Voting for the six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place tomorrow. The voting will start at 7 am and will continue till 6pm. Those inside the booth by 6pm will be allowed to cast their votes even after the closing time. As per the election schedule declared by the SEC in January, polls to six municipal corporations will be held on February 21 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 23. The elections of municipalities and panchayats will take place on February 28, and counting of votes will be done on March 2.

Over 43,000 police personnel will be deployed for the civic polls in six major cities of Gujarat tomorrow, state Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said yesterday. Counting of votes for the polls in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar will take place on February 23.

The deployment would include 25,000 personnel from regular units, 15,000 homeguards, and 3,000 from the state reserve police force (SRPF), he said.

Bhatia said police had, since January 23 when the poll notification was issued, seized liquor worth Rs 8 crore and Rs 1.97 lakh during searches.

Your Vote, Your Right !#LocalBodyElections2021#LocalBodyElections #Vadodara

Remember to vote on 21/02/2021.

Time: 7am to 6pm — District Election Officer Vadodara (@DEOVADODARA) February 20, 2021

Since last month, over 48,000 licensed firearms have been temporarily seized from owners, and 1.5 lakh people were placed under preventive detection, the DGP added.

In a statement, Bhatia said extra forces would be deployed in sensitive polling booths, adding that 97 check posts have been created along the state’s borders in view of the polls.

A total of 47,695 booths will be set up for the polls. Over 6,000 polling stations have been marked as sensitive. As many as 4.2 crore voters are eligible to vote. The voters will be electing 574 corporators in six corporations, 2,720 ward representatives in 81 municipalities, and 9,049 representatives in district and taluka panchayats.