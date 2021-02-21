Gujarat Municipal Election 2021 Live: Polling for 575 seats underway, 2,276 candidates in fray

Gujarat Local Body Election 2021 Polling Live Updates: Polling in the civic polls in six major cities of Gujarat has begun and will continue till 5pm. The elections for municipal corporation are happening in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. This is being seen as a test for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as it may set the tone for the Assembly polls slated for next year.

Polling is taking place for a total of 575 seats with each ward having four corporators, and 2,276 candidates. Among the candidates are 577 from the BJP, 566 from Congress, 470 from AAP, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents. “The total number of voters in the six cities stands at 1.14 crore, comprising 60.60 lakh men and 54.06 lakh women. Of the 11,121 polling booths, 2,255 are sensitive and 1,188 have been designated as very sensitive,” a poll official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The counting of votes will take place on February 23.

