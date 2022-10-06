Gujarat: Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express suffers damages after hitting herd of buffaloes

The newly launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express suffered minor damages after hitting a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat on Thursday morning, reported PTI. The train was moving towards Gandhinagar when three to four buffaloes suddenly came in the way of the Express train. The incident occurred around 11:20 AM between the Gairatpur and Vatva station in Gujarat.

A railway spokesperson said that the “nose” of the train which is made up of fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) was damaged. However, there was no damage to the functional parts of the train.

The spokesperson further added that the Express moved immediately after removing the carcasses and reached Gandhinagar on time. He said that the Indian Railways is trying to counsel villagers not to leave cattle alone.

“Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar met with an accident after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line at around 11.15am between Vatva station to Maninagar. The accident damaged the front part of the engine,” Western Railway senior PRO, JK Jayant was quoted saying by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 30th inaugurated and flagged off the new and upgraded Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station. The indigenous semi high-speed train is operating between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central.