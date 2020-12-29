Gujarat MP Mansukh Bhai Vasava quits BJP, to resign from Lok Sabha during Budget Session

Mansukh Bhai Vasava said humans tend to commit mistakes knowingly or unknowingly. (Photo source: IE)

Former Union minister and sitting Member of Parliament from Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, Mansukh Bhai Vasava, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Vasava, who has been vocal for issues related to tribals, said that he will resign from the Lower House during the budget session of the Parliament after meeting the Speaker. In a letter to the state party president CR Paatil, the six-term MP said that he decided to resign so that the BJP doesn’t suffer because of his mistakes.

“I am quitting the party because I don’t want the image of the party to get damaged in any way because of me. I have been a loyal member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and tried my best to take care of the party’s values. However, I am ultimately a human being. Humans tend to commit mistakes knowingly or unknowingly. I am resigning to make sure that the party does not suffer because of my mistakes,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“I seek forgiveness from the party. Please convey my decision to the Central leadership of the BJP,” he said in the letter dated December 28. Reports suggest that the 56-year-old leader has been reportedly upset with the response by the party on the issues raised by him.

Vasava has been critical about the functioning of the state party off late and it is believed that the move could be pressure tactics.

Last week, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, he demanded the withdrawal of a notice which declared 121 villages of Narmada district as eco-sensitive zone. The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Commenting on the development, BJP state spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the resignation letter of Vasava was received through social media. “State party chief has spoken to Vasava, a senior leader of Gujarat, and assured him that all the issues will be resolved,” Pandya was quoted as saying by PTI.