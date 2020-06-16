‘Gujarat model exposed’, tweets Rahul Gandhi as state’s COVID mortality rate goes past national average

Rahul Gandhi said Gujarat Model has been exposed with the state recording the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in the country.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday trained guns at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he sought to draw attention towards rising coronavirus cases and deaths in Gujarat. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rahul in his tweet said the ‘Gujarat Model’ has been exposed with the state recording the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in the country. The mortality rate in Gujarat is almost double the national average, he said.

“Covid19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25% Maharashtra: 3.73% Rajasthan: 2.32% Punjab: 2.17% Puducherry: 1.98% Jharkhand: 0.5% Chhattisgarh: 0.35% Gujarat Model exposed,” Rahul tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the Modi government in almost daily Twitter posts over handling of the coronavirus situation in the country. Earlier on Monday, he had quoted Albert Einstein to criticise the COVID handling by the government. “This lock down proves that: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.” Albert Einstein,” he wrote.

Gujarat is the fourth worst hit state in the country due to coronavirus after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The mortality rate in Gujarat, however, is the highest in the country. The state’s mortality is more than double the national average of 2.86%.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Gujarat has reported 24,104 coronavirus cases and the number of deaths has crossed 1,500. More than 75% of the cases in the state are from Ahmedabad, the largest city.