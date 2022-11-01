Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Morbi in Gujarat today to take review of the situation post bridge collapse over Machchu river. The tragic incident that unfolded on Sunday led to the death of at least 135 people. The PM is on a three-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls. He had earlier paid tributes to the people who died in the horrific incident. The suspension bridge on the Machchu river collapsed on Sunday evening. The CCTV footage showed people shaking the bridge post which, it came crashing down.

In March, the local Morbi government gave a 15-year contract to the Oreva group to maintain the bridge. The Oreva group includes companies which make clocks, mosquito zappers and electric bikes. The bridge was closed the same month for repairs.

In fact, it has been repaired many times, which also involved replacing of original parts over the years. The bridge was then reopened on October 26th. Sandeepsinh Zala, a Morbi official, told the Indian Express that Oreva reopened the bridge without obtaining a fitness certificate first.

The investigation of the accident has led to the arrest of at least nine people on charges of culpable homicide. Two of the people who have been arrested are managers of the Oreva Group.

11:35 (IST) 1 Nov 2022 Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: UN chief Guterres expresses grief UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grief over the tragic incident involving Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse. “The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat,” a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday, reported PTI. 11:13 (IST) 1 Nov 2022 Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Death toll rises to 135 The death toll in the Morbi bridge collapse incident rose to 135 on Tuesday. Rescue operations are underway. 11:09 (IST) 1 Nov 2022 Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Rescue operations continue at bridge collapse site Rescuers prepare their boats for a search in the Machchu river where a pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. A century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water in one of the country's worst accidents in years. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) 11:03 (IST) 1 Nov 2022 Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Plea to establish judicial enquiry commission The Supreme Court has said that plea to establish a judicial enquiry commission for the bridge collapse case, will be heard on November 14th, according to Live Law.

