Gujarat: Full list of ministers in Bhupendra Patel cabinet

Gujarat Assembly 2022 Minister List: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday tendered his resignation along with his entire cabinet to make way for the formation of a new government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the Gujarat elections bagging 156 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The CM, accompanied by Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil and party’s chief whip Pankaj Desai, handed over his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Friday.

Desai said that the Governor had accepted the resignation of the CM and his cabinet and asked Patel to continue as the caretaker CM till the formation of the new government.

Paatil, in a letter to the governor Devvrat, informed him that the BJP has called a legislative party meeting of all the newly-elected MLAs on Saturday morning to elect a new leader who will eventually become the next chief minister. The meeting of MLAs will be held at 10 am on Saturday at the party headquarter Kamalam in Gandhinagar.

Paatil had announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on Monday at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar. Patel’s resignation is a mere formality as it was already announced ahead of the polls that he will continue to be the chief minister of the state.

On Thursday, Paatil said at a press conference that Bhupendra Patel will continue to be the chief minister of the state and his oath-taking ceremony will be held on December 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah will also attend his swearing-in-ceremony.

