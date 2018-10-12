Gujarat migrants exodus: High Court seeks report from government on attacks against outsiders

The Gujarat High Court has sought a detailed report from the state government over the recent attacks against migrants allegedly by the locals. According to a report in The Indian Express, the court on Thursday admitted a plea seeking action be taken against those who are inciting violence against the outsiders.

The plea was filed by advocate and social activist Khemchand Koshti of Ahmedabad. He has also challenged the ‘action or inaction’ of the state, police to say preventive measure were not taken to check the spread of violence.

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy while admitting the plea, directed the BJP government to file an affidavit on the recent crisis in the state. The court said that it will take up the plea for further hearing next week.

He said that after the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha, a few leaders provoked the locals through their inflammatory speeches and thereafter the incident of violence and attacks on outsiders spread across many districts of the state.

In his petition, Khemchand has also made the Gujarat government and the DGP as respondents. Khemchand held the two are responsible for ‘not taking preventive measures to prevent such incidents and not providing proper protection/security to migrants’. He said that the attacks on migrants are not only ‘illegal’ and ‘unreasonable’, but also violates Article 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. He said that as a result of the attacks, over 2 lakh people have returned to their home states.

“Migrants residing in the state from many years have integrated themselves into the culture and ethos of the state while earning their livelihood. They have also been a contributor to the development of Gujarat,” the petitioner said.

The petition in the court comes at a time when several districts of Gujarat are in the grip of violence after the alleged rape of a 14-month-old by a man from Bihar.

The incident took a political turn when both the BJP and Congress traded charges on each other for instigating violence against migrants. While the BJP has blamed Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for the crisis, the opposition has alleged that it was a failure of the government and the police administration.

So far, police have filed around 65 FIRs and arrested over 550 people for allegedly beating and threatening the migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.