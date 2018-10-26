Gujarat man kills wife, changes identity – How law caught up with him 15 years after crime

He was brought to Ahmedabad on transit remand and has accepted the crime. (Source: IE)

When 42-year-old Tarun Jinaraj murdered his wife in 2003 and fled from the city, he would never have imagined that the past would come back to haunt him. The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), however, had other plans and arrested Tarun on Thursday. He was brought to Ahmedabad on transit remand and has accepted the crime.

Tarun used to live with his wife Sanjni (26) in Ahmedabad. On February 14, 2003 – three months after the couple got married – Tarun strangulated his wife, a bank executive, to pursue a relationship with his girlfriend before the marriage. During investigation, Tarun sought to present the crime as an act of burglars. At the time of the crime, Tarun was working as a basketball coach in a school.

The Escape

The investigation pointed at Tarun’s possible role in the murder. Following this, he withdrew Rs 11,000 from Sajni’s account and fled the city. He changed his identity and remarried. Since then, Tarun has been living in Bengaluru for the past six years with his second wife and two sons.

The police tried to track him down but the efforts didn’t produce any results. The police teams, however, traced some of Tarun’s relatives and had been trying to locate him.

Initial hint

The DCB officials recently visited Tarun’s mother Annama Chako at her home in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The neighbours told the officials that the woman had two sons – one who lives in the South and other in Ahmedabad. Further investigation revealed that Chako used to make regular visits to Kerala and Bengaluru.

While her Kerala visits were due to religious beliefs, the Bengaluru trips seemed suspicious. The police also found that she received calls from a landline number registered with Oracle in Bengaluru and a cellphone number registered in the name of Nisha, Tarun’s current wife.

The Hunt

The officials traced the number to a Bengaluru firm and inquired if they had an employee named Tarun Jinaraj but couldn’t find him. They got to know that Nisha is married to a man named Pravin Batalia. However, police couldn’t find any picture of the man on Facebook and Instagram accounts of the lady.

When the police officials addressed Pravin as Tarun, he was shocked. After the initial denial, he confessed to the crime.

He had taken the identity of a college junior, got fake documents made and landed a job at a call centre. Tarun met Nisha in Pune and told her that he had lost his parents in an accident and grew up on his own. When his parents visited, he introduced them as aunt and uncle.