Gujarat, Maharashtra to get more rains, no relief for Himachal Pradesh soon

Several states continued to reel under heavy monsoon rains, inlcuding Himachal Pradesh, which witnessed another spate of incessant rainfall causing flash floods in Kullu and Manali. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather warning for the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over many parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha, IMD said, while issuing alerts across the country.

People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rains at Veraval in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath. (PTI photo)

The weather department also said that a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding area and the formation of a low pressure area (LOPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha’s coast continue to bring rainfall in the affected states. It also warned of further possible landslides in the hilly regions of Maharashtra and Odisha as well as waterlogging woes in other places.

Heavy rains in Himachal, Uttarakhand

The flood-ravaged Kullu district in Himachal once again witnessed flash floods following incessant rainfall on Wednesday. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in Chamoli district since last night, a part of Gairsain-Karnprayag NH 109 washed away near Kalimati.

#WATCH | Manali: Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh witnessed following incessant rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/USs9qRFEky — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Due to heavy rains in Chamoli district since last night, a part of Gairsain-Karnprayag NH 109 washed away near Kalimati. People going from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital are stranded on both sides of the road. pic.twitter.com/ZeR69uKCtp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2023

The hilly states of Himachal Pradesh an Uttarakhand are predicted to receive light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till July 24. The weather office also said that flash flood risk will persist in Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts during the periods.

Maharashtra rains

Parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, have been witnessing floods triggered by heavy rain, affecting normal life. It is predicted to witness widespread rainfall, with up to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next five days. Mumbai will continue to see extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas till Saturday.

IMD has issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts including Pune, Raigad, Palghar and Thane districts on Friday. An orange alert has been sounded for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rain in the city. Parts of the state are likely to witness rainfall till July 26. Mumbai will continue to receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas till Saturday. Thereafter, the situation might improve with a relatively lighter downpour.

Schools will remain close in Palghar and Thane till Saturday as well in Pune’s Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas on Friday.

Raigad landslide

At least 16 people were killed and over 100 were feared trapped after a landslide hit Maharashtra’s Raigad district early on Thursday morning, affecting around 48 families. The landslide took place in Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Raigad, affecting 48 families.

#WATCH | Raigad, Maharashtra: Canine squad carries out search operation in landslide-hit area. https://t.co/ZLiJm36aZ8 pic.twitter.com/xGHghObJEB — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Telangana rains

The Telangana government announced a two-day holiday on Friday (July 21) and Saturday (July 22) for all government offices and educational institutions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

#WATCH | Heavy traffic jams witnessed across Hyderabad city due to continuous rains. Commuters face inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/JJricDvV5o — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

On Thursday, incessant rains caused waterlogging and traffic jams in several localities in Hyderabad, also inundating low-lying areas in some places in the state.

Odisha rains

Many parts of Odisha, including Malkangiri which is hit by flash flood, saw widespread rain on Thursday following the formation of a low pressure area (LOPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off the state’s coast, the weathermen said.

The LOPAR was formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and under its influence squally weather with gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 km per hour is very likely along and off the Odisha coast from July 20 to 22.

The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period. The circulation is likely to move across Odisha during the next two days, triggering light to moderate widespread precipitation with isolated heavy to very heavy rain across the state till July 24, it said.