Gujarat Local Body Polls: PM Modi’s niece eyes political debut, seeks BJP ticket from Bodakdev ward in Ahmedabad

Gujarat local body polls for six municipal corporations will be held in two phases this month with voting taking place on February 21 and February 28. While Congress and other parties have already started releasing the list of candidates, the BJP is yet to come out with its first list of candidates. While many grassroots leaders and close relatives of BJP party leaders are vying for BJP ticket in the state, all eyes on Sonal Modi, who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece and has decided to make her political debut.

Sonal has sought to contest the local body election on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Bodakdev ward in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Sonal is a daughter of PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi.

Talking to media in Chotila, Prahald said that his daughter is an independent adult and living in a democracy. He said that Sonal may be feeling that she might benefit in polls as her uncle is PM. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said that Sonal should get a ticket only if she meets the criteria under which other candidates get tickets. He added that she should not get a ticket just because she is a daughter of Narendra Modi’s brother. Sonal lives in Jodhpur area of Ahmedabad and is a homemaker.

While it’s yet to be finalized whether she would get a ticket or not, BJP’s state president CR Paatil has said that the party won’t be giving tickets to relatives of party leaders in the local body polls.

None of the relatives of PM Narendra Modi is in politics. PM Modi is often seen attacking Congress party over the issue of dynastic politics.

Yesterday, Congress released the first list of its 142 candidates for the local body polls. The Aam Aadmi Party is also making its debut in the Gujarat local body polls and has already released lists of hundreds of candidates. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also announced to contest the polls which may mark its entry into state politics.