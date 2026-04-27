Gujarat Local Body Polls 2026 Result Date and Time: Gujarat witnessed a sweeping round of grassroots elections on April 26 and 27, with polling held across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities and more than 200 district and taluka panchayats. The exercise, the first since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saw a slightly higher turnout in rural areas compared to urban centres, reflecting sustained engagement in the countryside.

According to official data released by the State Election Commission, 722 of the 9,952 seats were decided without a contest, following as many as 1,663 candidate withdrawals. The Indian National Congress alleged that many of these withdrawals were driven by intimidation, financial inducements, and offers of political positions by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The SEC, however, maintained that all uncontested victories were confined to municipalities and nagar palikas. The BJP has already secured all 722 such seats.

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Date and time for vote counting

The scale of uncontested outcomes marks a sharp jump, nearly three times higher than the 2021 local polls, adding a layer of political tension to the otherwise routine civic exercise. Voting continued until 6 pm on Monday, with counting scheduled for April 28. The counting is expected to begin at around 8 am.

The contests across over 9,200 seats have largely revolved around the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen fielding candidates in select pockets. Notably, these elections come after the OBC reservation quota in local bodies was raised from 10 per cent to 27 per cent, a move expected to influence voting patterns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote via postal ballot, being registered in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area.

Polling unfolded under intense heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department issuing alerts for several districts, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Kutch. Despite soaring temperatures, voters turned out steadily, underscoring the high political stakes in Gujarat’s local governance landscape.