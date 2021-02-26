Gujarat local bodies polls: Campaigning ends, voting on Feb 28

Gujarat local bodies polls: AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after garlanding a statue of Sardar Vallabhhbhai Patel during his campaign for Corporation elections, in Surat. (PTI Photo)

Campaigning for polls to various local bodies of Gujarat ended on Friday evening with voting scheduled for February 28.

Counting of votes for elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will take place on March 2, a release by the State Election Commission said.

While the BJP is riding high after winning all six civic corporation polls held recently, the Congress believes the hike in fuel prices and public disenchantment with the ruling party will turn the tide.

On the last day of campaigning, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil led a road show in Navsari, while Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, took part in a motorcycle rally in Amreli.

Aam Aadmi Party head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought votes during a road show in Surat.

For the first time, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen has fielded candidates in minority-dominated seats in Godhra, Modasa and Bharuch municipalities, with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi holding public gatherings in Modasa and Godhra two days ago.

State Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said over 44,000 policemen, including State Reserve Police and 12 companies of CAPF, along with 54,000 homeguards will be deployed on February 28 to ensure incident-free voting in 23,000 booths.