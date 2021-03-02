Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live: Initial trends project BJP ahead of Congress

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021: State Election Commission officials informed that the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others for 8,235 seats. (PTI)

Gujarat Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Update: The initial trends indicate an upper hand for the BJP while Congress is closely following at number two. Counting of votes is underway in Gujarat for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat. Voting was held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats while no forms were submitted for two seats. State Election Commission officials informed that the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others for 8,235 seats. Voting for these seats was held on Sunday with municipalities recording a turnout of 58.82 per cent, the district panchayats 65.80 per cent and the taluka panchayats 66.60 per cent.

According to PTI, re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday’s polling by three people. The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, officials said. Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka. The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

