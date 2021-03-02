Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live: Initial trends project BJP ahead of Congress

Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2021, Gujarat Panchayat Election Results Live Update: The results of the local bodies elections and municipal corporation election are seen as a trailer to the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.
Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021: State Election Commission officials informed that the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others for 8,235 seats. (PTI)
Gujarat Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Update: The initial trends indicate an upper hand for the BJP while Congress is closely following at number two. Counting of votes is underway in Gujarat for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat. Voting was held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats while no forms were submitted for two seats. State Election Commission officials informed that the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others for 8,235 seats. Voting for these seats was held on Sunday with municipalities recording a turnout of 58.82 per cent, the district panchayats 65.80 per cent and the taluka panchayats 66.60 per cent.
According to PTI, re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday’s polling by three people. The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, officials said. Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka. The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control.
Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021
BJP has entered the polls after securing clear majority in all the six municipal corporations polls for which was held last month. While Congress failed to improve its performance in Gujarat, the debutant AAP had emerged as leader of opposition in Surat municipal corporation. Another debutant AIMIM had also managed to win some seats in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
BJP's women candidate Sangeeta Ben Udesinh Maliwad wins from Dhamnod 8 taluka seat in Panchmahal-Shehra taluka panchayat
BJP candidate has won from Chhaparwad seat of Singwad taluka panchayat of Dahod by a margin of 2151 votes.
BJP candidates won from Shehra Taluka Panchayat of Panchmahal, Muwada Taluka seat of Baluji
Congress wins from Bhadali and Bandhali taluka panchayats of Vinchhiya; two seats to Congress, 1 to BJP
The saffron party is giving a run for its money in its stronghold Bhuj Palika Ward Number 1
BJP is leading from Ahwani taluka panchayat.
The BJP is ahead in Sabarkantha Panchayat, Bhuj, Unjha Palika and Balisana.
The results have started pouring in. The BJP panel has won from ward no-1 in Botad municipality.