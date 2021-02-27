Gujarat local bodies Election 2021: Voting for 81 municipalities tomorrow; check key details here

According to the district collector, a total of 9,61,830 voters have registered for the Zilla and taluka panchayat polls and 94,250 have registered for Nagar Palika polls. (PTI)

Gujarat local bodies Election 2021: Voting for elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will take place tomorrow. Campaigning for the polls had ended yesterday. The State Election Commission has informed that the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

According to District Collector Shalini Agarwal, voting for Vadodara’s municipalities will take place between 7 am and 6 pm. State Election Commission has already deployed several returning officers and assistant returning officers for the same.

According to the district collector, a total of 9,61,830 voters have registered for the Zilla and taluka panchayat polls and 94,250 have registered for Nagar Palika polls. A total of 1,308 presiding officers and 2,708 polling officers have been deployed.

State Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia informed that over 44,000 policemen, including State Reserve Police and 12 companies of CAPF, along with 54,000 homeguards will be deployed on February 28 to ensure incident-free voting in 23,000 booths, reported PTI.

With the BJP retaining all six civic corporation and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging a solid contender in Surat, it will be interesting to see whether the Congress manages to perform better in the polls. Congress believes the hike in fuel prices and public disenchantment with the ruling party will turn the tide.

On the last day of campaigning yesterday, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil led a road show in Navsari, while Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, took part in a motorcycle rally in Amreli.

Aam Aadmi Party head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought votes during a road show in Surat.

For the first time, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen has fielded candidates in minority-dominated seats in Godhra, Modasa and Bharuch municipalities, with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi holding public gatherings in Modasa and Godhra three days ago.