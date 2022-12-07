Gujarat Jamnagar North Assembly Election Result 2022 Date: It’s a battle royale in Jamnagar North constituency, which went to poll in the Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly Elections on December 1st, 2022. The incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party surprised many when it decided to field cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North. The counting of the votes will begin from 8 am on December 8 i.e tomorrow. The early trends will be available by 10 am.

Also Read: Amreli (Gujarat) Election Result 2022: List of candidates, when and where to watch – All you need to know

What’s so interesting about the BJP’s pick is that despite a stellar victory in 2017, the party didn’t give ticket to Merubha Jadeja, the current MLA from Jamnagar North. Merubha Jadeja had won the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

Another curious aspect about this year’s election is that the other candidate in the fray – Congress’ Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja – is being backed by Rivaba Jadeja’s father and sister. It would be interesting to see if the entry of AAP’s Karshanbhai Karmur’s in the current polls changes the politics of Jamnagar North.

Also Read: Gujarat Election Results: Full List of Winners Constituency-Wise in 2017 and How It Can Change in 2022

In 2017, BJP’s Merubha Jadeja had defeated Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya of the Congress. The 2017 data shows that Jamnagar North recorded 58.26 per cent voter turnout. Jamnagar North is legislative assembly seat that falls under Jamnagar district. In 2017, Jamnagar North was among those seats that the BJP won with handsome margin. Jamnagar North Assembly seat came into existence in the year 2008. In 2012, when the elections were held for the first time on this seat, the Congress had posted a big victory. However, since 2014, Jamnagar North has remained with the BJP.