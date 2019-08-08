Gujarat: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning; NDRF, SDRF teams deployed across state

Vadodara has been reeling under flood-like situation for the past few days. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat rain update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alert for Gujarat for the next two days – from August 8 to 10. A total of 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in various districts including Vadodara that are likely to be affected by heavy rainfall.

An emergency response team has also been put on standby in the state capital – Gandhinagar.

Though the India Meteorological Department had issued a heavy rainfall warning for five days, regional IMD director Jayanta Sarkar said that the intensity of rainfall is expected to decline after August 10, Indian Express reported.

Explaining the reason behind heavy rainfall, Sarkar said, “It is due to two systems-cyclonic circulation over northwest MP and depression over northwest Bay of Bengal close to north West Bengal-Odisha coast. The deep depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually in the next 24 hours.”

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall mostly in the southern districts of Gujarat like Valsad, Navsari, Dahod, and union territories Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on August 8. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur on August 9 in south and central parts of the state. While for August 10, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in north, central, south, and even in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of the state.

The forecast reads, “Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the district of Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Surat, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts Tapi, Bharuch, Narmada, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.”

The weather department has also predicted heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places like Bhavnagar, Amreli of Saurashtra region and Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Kutch of Saurashtra- Kutch region.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Kerala are also witnessing heavy rainfall resulting in the flood-like situation at many places in both the states. A red alert has been issued in four districts of Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad in Kerala. The water level in most rivers and dams are flowing above the danger level.