Gujarat High Court rejects quota for Gujarat higher castes

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected the government’s decision to provide for 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker sections among the higher castes.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation challenging the May 1 decision to provide quota for non-reserved categories on economic grounds, arguing that it violated the spirit of the constitution to treat everyone equally.

The government had argued that it had provided for the quota on economic basis without disturbing the 50 per cent reservation cap imposed by the Supreme Court.

The government had declared the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections among higher castes with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh.

This followed the 10-month agitation by the Patidar community demanding reservations in jobs under the OBC category.