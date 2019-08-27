Gujarat: Heavy rains lash 6 districts, one killed

While Chhota Udepur received 271 mm rainfall between Monday morning and Tuesday evening, Pavi Jetpur in the same district received 177 mm rainfall during this period. (PTI)

Heavy rains have lashed at least six districts in Gujarat with Chhota Udepur taluka receiving 271 mm rainfall till Tuesday evening, officials said. Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Surat and Vadodara districts have been receiving heavy rains since Monday evening, Met department said.

While Chhota Udepur received 271 mm rainfall between Monday morning and Tuesday evening, Pavi Jetpur in the same district received 177 mm rainfall during this period. Orsang, Ashwin and Heran rivers flowing through Chhota Udepur district are in full spate, said Chhota Udepur collector Sujal Mayatra. He said a few families living in low-lying areas along the Orsang river in Bodeli taluka were shifted to safety.

The district administration has advised people not to venture near rivers. The Met department has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Banaskantha and Patan districts in north Gujarat and in Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Kutch in the next 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, three persons travelling in a car had a narrow escape when their vehicle washed away while crossing a flooded causeway near Nasvadi in rain-soaked Chhota Udepur district, the collector said, adding locals saved the passengers.

“Despite warnings, three occupants of the car insisted to cross the causeway. Their car was washed away due to strong water flow. The passengers were saved by locals,” said the collector. In another incident, a car was washed away while crossing a flooded causeway over Dev river near Vyara village in Vadodara district, police said.

A Waghodia police station officer said they suspect that a lone person travelling in the car was feared drowned. An NDRF team was pressed into service to locate the car and the person feared drowned, he added.