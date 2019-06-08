Gujarat: Heatwave conditions to prevail over next 2 days

Heatwave conditions prevailing over parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra is likely to continue for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said Saturday. The IMD said Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degree Celsius, which was a positive departure of 3.4 degree Celsius from normal, while Surendranagar remained the hottest district in the state Saturday at 45.5 degree Celsius. In a release, the IMD further said Deesa, Gandhinagar, and Rajkot recorded temperatures of over 44 degree Celsius.

Gandhinagar and Rajkot recorded maximum temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius each, it said. The IMD’s Ahmedabad meteorological centre predicted similar heatwave conditions to continue over parts of north Gujarat districts, namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, as well as Rajkot, Amreli, Surendragar and Kutch in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.