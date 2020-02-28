Gujarat has over 4.5 lakh ”educated but unemployed” youths: Govt

Ahmedabad district was the worst placed with 42,975 persons, followed by Vadodara (27,515), Anand (23,065) and Rajkot (22,627), as per the data. (Representative image)

The Gujarat government on Friday told the Assembly that 4.58 lakh educated youth are registered with various state employment exchanges. Of these, 4.34 lakh are ‘educated’ while 23,433 are in the ‘semi educated’ category, Gujarat Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor said in a written reply during Question Hour. He was responding to questions raised by Congress MLAs on the unemployment scenario in the state.

Ahmedabad district was the worst placed with 42,975 persons, followed by Vadodara (27,515), Anand (23,065) and Rajkot (22,627), as per the data.

Responding to a sub-question about jobs given during the last two years (as on December 2019), the minister stated that 2,230 were given government jobs while 7.3 lakh persons got private jobs through employment exchanges. Thakor said the data did not reflect government jobs which were taken up by youths without the help of employment exchanges.