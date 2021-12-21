Gujarat Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes today as BJP faces litmus test

Live

Gujarat Local Body Election 2021 Results, 2021 Gujarat Gram Panchayat Election Results Live Update: The sarpanch election recorded a turnout of 77.03 per cent, while that of ward members was 72.92 per cent.

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Gujarat Gram Panchayat elections 2021, which are seen as a litmus test for political parties ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections in the state, will be held today. Polls were held on Sunday to 8,686 gram panchayats and 48,573 wards using 37,000 ballot boxes across more than 23,000 booths in which the average voter turnout was over 77 per cent.

The polls, which were held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, were peaceful except for allegations of rigging at one booth in Gandhinagar, and a clash between candidates at a booth in Surendranagar that led to suspension of voting. The election is seen as the last major test for political parties ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled in December next year.

A total of 27,200 candidates were in the fray for the posts of sarpanch, and 1,19,998 to become panchayat members. In sarpanch election, Dangs district reported the highest turnout of 84.92 per cent, followed by Tapi with 83.19 and Vadodara 82.12 per cent, while it was over 80 per cent in Patan, Kheda, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.