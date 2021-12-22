Gujarat Gram Panchayat Election Result 2021: Sarpanch candidate breaks down after none of 12 family members vote for him

The State Election Commission had said the final voter turnout for the polls was 78.30 per cent with over 1.42 crore out of around 1.81 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise.

In Gujarat, 8,686 village panchayats went to polls on December 19 whose results were declared yesterday. While winning or losing is a part of an election, a candidate in the state’s Vapi district was left heartbroken after he discovered that none of his family members voted for him. When the results were announced, the candidate found out that he had received only one vote, that too his own. In these polls, each voter was required to cast two votes, one to elect a sarpanch and another for electing a panchayat member from his or her ward.

The candidate, named Santosh, had filed his nomination for the post of Sarpanch from Chharwala village in the state’s Vapi district. Since his family has 12 eligible voters, he had expected that at least they would vote for him. However, the announcement of the final result came as a rude shock to him and he broke down outside the counting center ruing the fact that even his family did not vote for him.

While the results of 8,686-gram panchayats were expected yesterday, according to the State Election Commission, results for 6,481 out of 8,686 village panchayats were declared till last night. Candidates in panchayat elections stand individually and not on party tickets, though they may be affiliated to political parties otherwise. Counting of votes was held across 344 centres. The voting had taken place through ballot papers.

The State Election Commission had said the final voter turnout for the polls was 78.30 per cent with over 1.42 crore out of around 1.81 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise. A total of 27,200 candidates were in the fray for sarpanch’s posts and 1,19,998 were in the fray for members’ posts in over 47,000 panchayat wards.