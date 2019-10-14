Gujarat govt launches probe into ‘absurd’ questions in Class 9 and Class 12 exam papers

Mansa-based Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul group is the umbrella body of 33 grants-in-aid and three self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools. (Representative image)

Days after two controversial questions were found in the exam papers for Classes 9 and 12, the Gujarat government has begun a probe against the exam committee of Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul group of schools in Mansa taluka of Gandhinagar. The questions that have led to the controversy are, “What did Gandhiji do to commit suicide” and “Write a complaint to district police on the increasing menace of liquor sale and people who drink in your area” . Both questions were asked in Gujarati. It is to be noted that alcohol is banned in Gujarat.

Mansa-based Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul group is the umbrella body of 33 grants-in-aid and three self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools. The examination committee under the group is tasked with setting up the question paper and also undertake an evaluation process. Speaking to The Indian Express, state’s education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said his government has decided to serve a notice to the Sankul. Referring to questions, he added that both questions were not only “absurd” but also cause a negative psychological impact on students.

Defending its stand, Sankul convenor SP Patel said that the question on Gandhiji’s thought on committing suicide is there in the curriculum textbook of the Gujarat State School Textbook Board (GSSTB). Referring to Gandhiji’s autobiography Satya na Prayogo, he told the paper, “We do not see anything wrong in this question.” When the minister was asked about the question related to liquor sale and consumption in Gujarat, he agreed that it was asked under the application format category.

Referring to it, Patel said that a meeting has been called on Monday, where the teacher who set the question paper has been asked to be present. ‘We follow the rules laid down by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board in conducting examinations,” he told the paper further.