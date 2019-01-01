Gujarat govt directive to schools: Students to respond with Jai Hindi or Jai Bharat during roll call starting January 1

By: | Published: January 1, 2019 12:27 PM

In order to instil a sense of nationalism in students, the Gujarat government has come out with a directive asking schools across the state to ensure that students respond with 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai Bharat' during roll call in the classes instead of 'present sir/madam'.

Gujarat roll call (representational pic)

In order to instil a sense of nationalism in students, the Gujarat government has come out with a directive asking schools across the state to ensure that students respond with ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Bharat’ during roll call in the classes instead of ‘present sir/madam’. The new order comes into effect from January 1.

“In order to instil nationalism from a young age, it is directed that students of all schools, government, grant-in-aid as well as private, should say ‘Jai Bharat’ or ‘Jai Hind’, instead of ‘Yes sir’ or ‘Present sir’ across the state from January 1, 2019,” the Government Resolution (GR) issued in a circular by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board, and Director, Primary Education, reads.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Vijay Rupani government drew inspiration from Rajasthan-based History teacher Sandeep Joshi who was honoured by the ABVP last week in Ahmedabad. The ABVP conferred the Yashwant Rao Kelkar Youth Award on Joshi for his remarkable work in the field of education. Joshi had also convinced his students to say Jai Hindi and Jai Bharat during the roll call.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that there is nothing bad in taking inspiration from such a good initiative. “This was followed in Gujarat decades ago but somewhere down the line, it was forgotten,” Chudasama said.

Copies of the GR have been sent to all District Education Officers (DEOs) asking them to ensure the implementation of the new order across all schools.

