Gujarat government transfers 31 senior IPS officers, including police commissioners of Vadodara, Rajkot city

Vadodara Police Commissioner Manoj Shashidhar has been transferred and appointed as the Inspector General (IG) of Panchmahal Range.

The Gujarat government has transferred 31 IPS officers, including police commissioners of Vadodara and Rajkot city. A notification to this effect was issued late last night. Vadodara Police Commissioner Manoj Shashidhar has been transferred and appointed as the Inspector General (IG) of Panchmahal Range. Shashidhar has been replaced by 1997-batch IPS officer Anupam Singh Gehlot, who is currently serving as Rajkot city Police Commissioner. Principal Secretary in the Home Department Manoj Agarwal has been made Rajkot Police Commissioner.

Agarwal is replaced by Brajesh Kumar Jha, currently serving as IG of Panchmahal Range. 1984-batch IPS officer Tirth Raj, currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order, has now been appointed as the DGP, Human Rights. Sanjay Srivastava, serving as Additional DGP of Technical Services, has been given the charge of Law and Order.

Srivastava has been replaced by 1988-batch IPS officer V M Pargi, who is currently serving as ADGP-Inquiries. K L N Rao, Special Commissioner of police- Ahmedabad, has been shifted to Gandhinagar as ADGP-Inquiries. Senior IPS officer Mohan Jha, who is serving as DGP-Administration, has been made the new DGP of Prisons in place of T S Bisht, who has been appointed the DGP, Administration, the notification issued by the state Home Department said.

ADGP-Training K K Ojha has been appointed as the ADGP, Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST following the transfer of ADGP, P B Gondia, who is now shifted to Ahmedabad as director of Home Guards and Civil Defence. On repatriation from central deputation in the BSF, 1989-batch IPS officer Ajay Kumar Tomar has now been appointed in the state CID-Crime as an ADGP.

Shamsher Singh, who is currently posted as the ADGP in the State Crime Records Bureau, has now been appointed as the ADGP-Armed Unit. Hasmukh Patel, who is posted as the Special Director in the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), has been made the managing director of Gujarat Police Housing Corporation. Neerja Gotru Rao, who is serving as Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Ahmedabad city, has been made the ADGP of state Monitoring Cell in Gandhinagar.

IG of Bhavnagar Range, Amit Vishwakarma, has been shifted to Ahmedabad city as the new Joint Commissioner of Police for Sector-1. Vishwakarma has been replaced by N N Komar, currently serving as IG, Planning and Modernization, Gandhinagar. Junagadh Range IG, S Pandia Rajkumar, has been appointed as the Range IG of Surat in place of G S Malik, who has been relieved to join central deputation, the notification said.

Khursheed Ahmed, who is serving as Joint Director of Civil Defence, has been appointed as the Executive Director, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation. 1998-batch IPS officer Piyush Patel, who is currently serving as the IG of Border Range, has been shifted to Gandhinagar as the new IG of Armed Unit. Patel has been replaced by D B Vaghela, currently serving as JCP, Surat City. S M Khatri, serving as IG, Coastal Security, has been shifted to Rajkot city as the new Joint Commissioner of Police(JCP), Administration, Traffic and Crime.

S G Trivedi, serving in Vadodara as IG-Armed Unit, has now been appointed as the new Range IG of Panchmahal. D S Bhatt, serving as JCP in Rajkot city, has been shifted to Ahmedabad as the Additional Director, ACB. Deputy IG of Rajkot Range, D N Patel, has been shifted to Surat as Additional CP, Sector 2. J R Mothaliya, serving as Deputy IG, Prisons, has been made the Additional CP, Traffic, Ahmedabad city. Bharuch District Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh, has been made the new Deputy IG of Rajkot Range.

Gautam Parmar, serving as Deputy CP in Vadodara city, has been appointed as the Deputy IG, Railways, Gandhinagar. Sachin Badshah, serving as DCP, Administration and Headquarters, Vadodara city, has been appointed as the Deputy IG, CID-Crime, Gandhinagar. H R Muliyana, serving as DCP-Control Room, Ahmedabad city, has been shifted to Surat as Additional CP, Traffic and Crime, the notification said.