Gujarat government says ready to rename Ahmedabad to Karnavati, faces criticism

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (Express Archive)

Hours after Yogi Adityanath announced the name change of Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh to be called as Ayodhya – the BJP government in Gujarat proposed the name change of Ahmedabad to Karnavati if it does not attract any legal hurdle. This has led to a sharp criticism of the move by the rivals of BJP.

Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel, however, congratulated the UP government on changing the name of Faizabad district to Ayodhya. While speaking about Ahmedabad’s name change to Karnavati, he said, “People’s feelings are there, and were there earlier as well, to change the name to Karnavati. We are always ready to do that if we get enough support to overcome legal hurdles. Karnavati has been in use in numerous ways and people are used to it. People of Gujarat and people of Amdavad like the name. So, it can always be considered,” reported IE.

Reacting to the move Ajay Kumar Lallu, the leader of UP Congress Legislature Party said that, the government is busy changing names rather than focussing on development. “They are miles away from development. They are toying with the feelings of the people by changing the names, instead of focusing on the issues that matter,” he said while terming UP as ‘the hub of crime’.

A Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhury said, “The government has confused changing names with work. The government should not misuse its power in a democracy, but that is exactly what it has been doing.”

According to CPI General secretary, S Sudhakar Reddy, “Name changing of cities is an attempt by the government to cover up failure in governance.” He also pointed out, how the name change reflects anti-Muslim feelings, reported PTI.

The Aam Admi Party has termed the decision as “Tughlaqi” or autocratic and pointed out that the opinion of the people should have been taken into consideration. Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP leader told IE, ” the opinion of the locals’ residents should be taken before changing the name. India is a democratic country. It’s a Tughlaqi decision.”

Ahmedabad is India’s only city with a UNESCO ‘World Heritage’ tag, has been inhabited since the 11th century. It was known as Ashaval. It came into existence, after Chaulukya ruler Karna of Anhilwara (modern Patan) had waged a successful war against the king of Ashaval and established a city called Karnavati on the banks of the Sabarmati river. Later in 1411 A.D. Sultan Ahmed Shah named a new walled city near Karnavati and named it Ahmedabad after the four saints in the area.