Gujarat government moves to douse fears as migrants flee state amid backlash; Nitish Kumar speaks to Vijay Rupani

Taking cognizance of the recent attacks on non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Gujarat government on Monday said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect people from other states.

Speaking to the media, Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the police was interrogating people who have been arrested for the attacks and 34 FIRs have been filed in relation to the violence.

The police have registered three cases under the IT Act for spreading hatred on social media, it said.

“Police are interrogating the people who have been arrested for these attacks. Police are taking action wherever needed. We have registered 3 cases under the IT Act for spreading hatred on social media,” ANI quoted the Gujarat Home Minister as saying.

He also sought to quell fear among migrants saying the number of attacks had gone down in the last 24 hours. “I appeal to people to stay in Gujarat. You are safe here.”

Non-Gujarati people, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have been targeted in several parts of the state following the arrest of a Bihar native for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district last week, news agency PTI reported.