Gujarat government acts tough, brings mob lynching, fake news under IPC Section 153(A)

Gujarat brings lynching under Section 153(A)

In a bid to check the rising incidents of mob lynching, the BJP government in Gujarat has decided to introduce strict measures against people involved in such cases. According to a report in The Indian Express, mob lynching will be considered a ‘serious offence’ and any action that provokes such killings will be covered under IPC Section 153 (A), entailing a jail term of three years.

Section 153 (A) of IPC deals with cases of communal and class tensions. The offences under this section are cognizable.

The report said that a release issued by the Home department on Saturday stated that police commissioners and SPs have been appointed nodal officers in such cases and they will be responsible to check incidents of mob lynching in their respective areas.

“All the DCPs and the SPs are appointed as nodal officers in their areas and will have to act efficiently and strictly against mob lynching cases. Those who arouse sentiments of people by provocative speech, writing or pictures would be acted against under the section 153(a) of IPC,” the release said.

It stated that the section will also cover the spread of fake news on social media or any other channel/medium, provocative speeches, provocative or objectionable literature/writings that could hurt sentiments.

The government said that it was acting on the Supreme Court’s July 17 directive to the Centre and states to widely “broadcast on radio and television and other media platforms including the official websites of the Home Department and Police of the states that lynching and mob violence of any kind shall invite serious consequence under the law”.

The court had also recommended to the Parliament to enact a separate law with adequate punishment to instil a sense of fear among the people involved in lynching and vigilantism. The government recently told the court that a Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh is considering the nature of a law to be brought to deal with the crime of mob lynching.