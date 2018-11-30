Gujarat: Four-time BJP MLA quits party to join Congress, returns within 48 hours

Former Gujarat minister Sundarsinh Chauhan who quit the BJP two days ago to join the Congress has returned to the BJP fold within 48 hours of switching his loyalties. According to BJP’s chief whip in Gujarat Legislative Assembly Pankaj Desai, Chauhan returned to the BJP as he was “conned” by Congress leaders.

“Yes, he (Sundarsinh Chauhan) has joined the BJP today at Kheda district BJP’s office in Nadiad in my and Devusinh Chauhan’s presence,” Desai told The Indian Express.

Chauhan was re-inducted into the BJP at the Kheda district party office in Nadiad. BJP MP from Kheda, Devisinh Chauhan, Desai and several other leaders were present on the occasion.

Desai said Chauhan told them that he was conned by Congress leader Mansingh Dodiya and other workers. He was put in an awkward situation by them by declaring that he had joined the Congress.

Chauhan had quit the BJP to protest against the BJP government’s anti-farmers policies. In his remark at the time of quitting the BJP, Chauhan on Tuesday said, “I have resigned from the BJP as the party and its government have become anti-farmer.” He was inducted into Congress in the presence of state Congress chief Amit Chavda and Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav.

Speaking to reporters after re-joining the BJP, Chauhan, however, claimed that he had never joined the Congress. The four-time MLA said that he has always been with the BJP.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that Chauhan had announced to quit the BJP and joined the Congress two days ago.

“He (Chauhan) had said that BJP government was doing severe injustice with farmers. Has the situation changed in the last two days? Has BJP done justice with farmers and solved their problems within two days? This is for Sundarsinh to reply,” Doshi said.

The Congress leader added that but one thing is clear that there is a huge discontent among the saffron party leaders.

Chauhan represented Mahemdabad Assembly seat in Kheda taluka for four terms till 2012. In the Assembly elections held in 2012, he was defeated by Congress’ Gautam Chauhan. In the 2017 Assembly polls, he was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest elections.