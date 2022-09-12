Gujarat: Four killed in fire in Surat’s Anupam Rasayan unit

Four workers died and at least 20 others were seriously injured in a dire at Anupam Rasayan’s chemical factory in Surat late on Saturday.

Fire erupted around 10.30 pm at the factory in Sachin GIDC following a massive blast in a container filled with hazardous chemicals , according to fire officer in-charge Basant Pareek. The injured workers were shifted to hospitals in Surat immediately, he said.

A statement from Anupam Rasayan said the blaze broke out in one of the manufacturing blocks of Unit 6. “Our fire response team and the local fire brigade brought the fire under control in around one hour. The cause for the incident is being investigated by our special team. The unfortunate incident has caused four fatalities, and 20 people are injured and are receiving best treatment at local hospitals.”

The plant in question has the lowest capacity of Anupam Rasayan’s six manufacturing units across Surat and Bharuch districts. “We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortly. We are covered for loss of assets and loss of profits under insurance. The company is cooperating and extending all assistance to the relevant authorities,” the statement said.