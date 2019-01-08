Gujarat: Former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali shot dead in moving train

The incident took place around 2 am in the Bhuj-Dadar Express train when Bhanushali was returning to Ahmedabad from Bhuj. (IE)

Gujarat BJP leader and former MLA Jayanti Bhanushali was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons while he was travelling in a train in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place around 2 am in the Bhuj-Dadar Express train when Bhanushali was returning to Ahmedabad from Bhuj.

Morbi SP Karanraj Vaghela said that the BJP MLA was apparently shot dead between Gandhidham and Surajbari stations in the neighbouring Kutch district.

Informing about the incident, the SP told PTI: “The railway police on board the Bhuj-Dadar Express informed the Morbi police that Bhanushali was shot dead in the train. When the train reached Maliya station of Morbi, we recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.”

Preliminary investigation suggests that two bullets were fired at the BJP leader. The police have also recovered some empty bullet cases from the compartment and sent them for forensic examination. Morbi SP said that the railway police will also file an FIR in connection with the incident.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those guilty.

Bhanushali was an MLA from Abdasa Assembly constituency in Kutch from 2007 to 2012. He was also the vice president of Gujarat BJP. He stepped down from his post last year in July after a woman accused him of rape.