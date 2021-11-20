Gujarat: Five dead, three injured in van-tanker collision

The accident took place around 5 am on a road connecting Vataman to Bhavnagar (Representative Image)

Five persons were killed and three others injured when the van they were travelling in was hit by a tanker near Valana village in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat early on Saturday, police said. The accident took place around 5 am on a road connecting Vataman to Bhavnagar, they said.

“Eight persons were travelling in the van to Khambhat in Anand district. The van was being driven on the wrong side of the road when it was hit by a tanker near Valana village. Four persons died on the spot, while another one succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital in Khambhat. The mishap also left three others injured,” an official of Koth police station said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that it took hours to retrieve the bodies from the mangled van, he said. The deceased included two women, the official said, adding that the three injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khambhat, he said