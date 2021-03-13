Gujarat: Fire breaks out at godwon of trading company in Valsad; no casualties reported

A fire today broke out at a godown of a trading company in Valsad in Gujarat. Firefighting operation are underway.
No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
More details awaited.
