Gujarat family found dead in their apartment, suicide note blames dark forces

In a posh Ahmedabad neighbourhood, the shadow of Burari loomed large on Wednesday, when the body of a 45-year-old businessman was found in his apartment, along with his wife and daughter. The deceased have been identified as Kunal Trivedi, his wife Kavita (45) and daughter Shreen (16). Kunal even left a suicide note, blaming “dark forces” for his family’s death.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the police broke into their apartment, after a relative informed them when repeated calls to the family went unanswered. Trivedi’s 75-year-old mother was also found unconscious in his apartment when the police broke in their home in Avni Sky apartments. She has been admitted to a hospital, however, her condition remains critical.

The Ahmedabad City Police is right now trying to determine whether Trivedi killed his wife and daughter before killing himself, or they all died together as a part of some pact. Police sources told HT that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and they are awaiting the forensic reports for details on the murder.

Police recovered a three-page suicide note written in Hindi, from the spot. The note, which was addressed to his mother, blames dark forces for the killing.

In the suicide note, he wrote, “Everyone called me alcoholic … I never drank out of my will … the dark forces took advantage of my weakness … but mother you did not understand me … If you would have understood on the very first day then my life would have been different today … word suicide was never found in my dictionary … many a time I told you about dark forces … but you did not believe me,” as per the report. Kunal also mentioned in the note that there was no financial crisis in the family. However, there was no mention of tantric, police sources mentioned.

Kunal worked in a private sector insurance company before and started his own cosmetic products business recently. The Ahmedabad city police have registered a case of accidental death.