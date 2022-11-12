Gujarat elections: Congress releases manifesto; promises jobs, free electricity, unemployment allowance

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, promising jobs, upto 300 units of free electricity, Rs 500 per LPG cylinder, and implementation of Old Pension Scheme in the state.

The grand old party, which has remained out of power in the state for more than two decades, also promised 10 lakh jobs, waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, free education from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation) and constitution of a committee to determine MSP (minimum support price) for each and every crop.

The manifesto was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is party’s senior observer for Gujarat polls. “This manifesto will become the government’s document in the first cabinet if our government is formed,” Gehlot said.

Elections in the state are all set to take place in the state in two phases, where the 89 assembly constituencies will vote on December 1, and 93 Assembly constituencies will go for polls on December 5. Counting of votes will be on December 8.

The Congress on Friday released its third list of candidates, comprising seven names, for the 182-member assembly. With the latest list the names of 96 candidates have been announced so far.

The party had released its second list with the names of 46 candidates on Thursday, and the first list was announced on November 4.

Gujarat, which has seen the BJP’s rule for 27 years, is set to witness a triangular battle between the BJP, Congress and debutante AAP. In the Assembly elections held in 2017, the BJP bagged 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, the Congress 77 and others bagged six seats.