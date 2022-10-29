Gujarat Elections: Bhupendra Patel govt decides to form committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Saturday decided to set up a committee to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee in a meeting held on Saturday, PTI reported.

“The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members,” Union minister Parshottam Rupala said, as quoted by PTI.

The state governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP, have announced implementation of the UCC in their states.

This is likely the last meeting of the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led Cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week.

The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for Himachal Pradesh, and not for Gujarat.

Gujarat is all set to go for polls later this year and will see an electoral contest between the Congress and the BJP and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is aggressively campaigning in the state, and has so far released names of 86 candidates in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The Congress and the BJP have not yet released any names of candidates.