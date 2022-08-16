Gujarat elections: Arvind Kejriwal to visit Kutch today, attend town hall meet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a one-day Gujarat visit on Tuesday and will attend a town hall meeting at Bhuj in Kutch district, a party leader said.

This will be the fourth visit of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener this month to Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

“Kejriwal will address a press conference and town hall programme in Bhuj. He will make some important announcements for the people of the state. He will also hold a meeting with party leaders regarding the forthcoming polls,” AAP Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said in a video message on Monday.

On August 1, Kejriwal addressed a huge gathering at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and offered prayers at a temple in Rajkot.

He had also promised to provide Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance and said 10 lakh jobs would be created in five years if the AAP came to power in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

On August 6 and 7, he visited Jamnagar and Bodeli in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district.

Apart from sops for the business community, he had promised that if his party won in the state, it would implement the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution for the protection and uplift of tribals and the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA).

On August 10, Kejriwal visited Ahmedabad and promised an aid of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman in the state as inflation relief.