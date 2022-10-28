Gujarat Elections: AAP releases seventh list of 13 candidates, 86 named so far

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its seventh list comprising the names of 13 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. With the latest list, names of 86 candidates have been declared so far for elections to the 182-strong Assembly.

AAP’s state unit president Gopal Italia released the names. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year. However, the Election Commission has not announced the dates for the Gujarat elections so far.

Ten out of these 13 seats, for which candidates were announced by AAP today, are currently held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the opposition Congress holds three others. Two seats – Kadi and Kalavad – are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, while three seats – Sankheda, Mandvi and Mahuva are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, he said. The candidates include a retired government officer, doctor, lawyer and industrialist, Italia said.

While HK Dabhi has been fielded from Kadi, Mukesh Patel will be AAP’s candidate from Gandhinagar North while Hitesh Patel Bajrang will contest from Wadhwan.

AAP gave ticket to Pankaj Ransariya to contest from Morbi and Dr Jignesh Solanki from Kalavad.

From Jamnagar Rural, Prakash Donga will be contesting and Ranjan Tadvi from Sankheda.

Other parties, the BJP and the Congress have not yet released the names of any candidates so far, while Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has so far released a list with names of five candidates.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has positioned itself as the primary contender to the BJP with the Delhi CM aggressively campaigning in the state, promising free education and better healthcare facilities, if voted to power.