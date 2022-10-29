Gujarat elections: AAP launches ‘Choose your CM’ campaign, candidate’s name to be announced on Nov 4

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a crowdsourcing campaign asking the people of Gujarat to decide who they want to see as the next Chief Minister of the state. The “Choose your Chief Minister” campaign is the latest push by the Delhi Chief Minister who is aggressively campaigning in the state.

“We ask the voters, who do you want to make CM of Gujarat,” Kejriwal said. “When the Punjab elections happened, we had asked people ‘Who should be your next CM?’ and people had voted for Bhagwant Mann, whom they wanted as the CM. Hence, we made Mann, the Punjab CM,” the AAP chief added, with Mann and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia seated beside him at a press conference.

Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at the helm for 27 years, is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Delhi CM said that to send their choices, people can SMS, WhatsApp message or send a voice message at 6357 000 360 or send an email at aapnocm@gmail.com.

Kejriwal further said that suggestions can be sent till 5 PM, November 3, and the results of the chief ministerial candidate will be announced on November 4.

अब Gujarat चुनेगा अपना अगला AAP का CM!



Gujarat के लोग बताएं कि उनका अगला CM कौन हो—



📞6357 000 360

पर SMS/WhatsApp/Voice Message से



📧aapnocm@gmail.com

पर E-mail करके



3 Nov शाम 5 बजे तक सुझाव लिए जाएँगे

4 Nov को हम नतीजे Announce करेंगे



—CM @ArvindKejriwal #EkMokoKejriwalNe pic.twitter.com/ZsbLUNJdpd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 29, 2022

The election dates for Gujarat have not been announced so far by the Election Commission of India. The AAP released its seventh list of candidates for the 182-member Assembly on Friday comprising the names of 13 candidates. With the latest list, names of 86 candidates have been released so far.

Kejriwal is anchoring his party’s campaign around a slew of sops like 300 units of free electricity per month, free education in government schools, Rs 1,000 allowance to women, monthly stipend to new lawyers, unemployment dole, fixes salaries for village heads, among others.