“Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram…” PM Modi responds to Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ jibe in Gujarat

In a bid to strike an emotional chord with voters in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress for hurling “abuses” at him, referring to the party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ jibe against him a few days ago.

“There is a competition among Congress leaders about who will abuse Modi the most,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a poll rally in Kalol town of Panchmahal district in Gujarat on Thursday.

“Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought in (demon king) ‘Ravan’ from Ramayana. And, I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me,” the PM added.

Addressing a public rally in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura earlier this week, Kharge took potshots at the BJP for its dependence on Modi for election campaigns. “We see your (Modi’s) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere… Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?” he had said.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on Tuesday accused the Congress party of insulting the Prime Minister. He said that Kharge’s Ravan jibe is “condemnable” and showed “Congress’ mindset”.

“It’s an insult not just to PM Modi. It is an insult to every Gujarati, to Gujarat,” he said.