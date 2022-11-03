Gujarat Elections 2022: Polling to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, result on December 8

Gujarat Elections Date: The Election Commission of India today set the ball rolling for assembly elections to be held in Gujarat, virtually setting the stage for a high-stakes three-way battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its traditional challenger, the Congress and debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As per the election schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Thursday, Gujarat will go to polls in two phases, on December 1 and December 5, and the counting of the votes will be taken up on December 8, the same date as Himachal Pradesh. The announcement was made at a press conference held by the ECI at the Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi today.

A total of 89 Assembly constituencies will vote in the first phase of election while polling will be held in 93 Assembly constituencies on December 5.

The last day for nominations for the first phase of elections is November 14, date for scrutiny of nominations is November 15, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 17, the CEC said.

Similarly, for the second phase of polls, the last date for nomination is November 17, date for scrutiny of nominations is November 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21, Kumar said.

The counting of votes will be held on December 8, the same day when votes for Himachal Pradesh will also be counted. The Himachal Pradesh elections will be held on November 12.

A total of 51,782 polling stations will be up to conduct the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. The stage is now all set for an electoral contest mainly between three political parties – the BJP which has been in power for 27 years, the Congress and new entrant AAP.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the voting was held in two phases and counting of votes was done on December 18. The BJP had won 99 seats, Congress 79 seats, while others bagged four seats in the 182-member House.