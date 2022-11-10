Gujarat Elections 2022: Opinion polls predict BJP’s return to power for another term

Gujarat Elections 2022 Opinion poll: With Gujarat all set to go for polls in two phases in December, the Republic-P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will retain its bastion with a two-thirds majority in the state.

As per the Republic-P-MARQ opinion poll results released on Wednesday, the BJP is predicted to win 127-140 seats for the BJP, a huge jump over its tally of 99 seats in the 2017 elections. The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to settle at 24-36 seats, while AAP, despite its high-decibel campaign may end up winning only 9-21 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the opinion poll showed.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is likely to get 46.2 per cent votes, while Congress is predicted to secure 28.4 per cent. With AAP likely to get 20.6 per cent of the vote share, there is a possibility of a change in the dynamics in the electoral politics of the state, which has traditionally seen a binary contest between Congress and BJP.

Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: Can Modi factor guide BJP to another term in power?

For others, which includes Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, the P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted zero to two seats, with 4.8 per cent of the vote share.

Meanwhile, the ABP News-C-Voter opinion poll has also predicted a huge win for the BJP in the state, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. As per the survey dated November 4, the BJP is likely to get 131-139 seats, while the Congress is predicted to win 31-39 seats, and debutante AAP likely to get 7-15 seats. Independents and others are predicted to get two or no seats at all.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is expected to garner 45.4 per cent of the votes, which is 3.7 per cent less than the 2017 Gujarat assembly election. Its contender Congress is projected to secure 29.1 per cent of the vote share, a major swing of 12.4 per cent from the 2017 elections where it secured 41.4 per cent of the vote share in the results.

Meanwhile, the opinion poll suggests that the AAP could get 20.2 per cent of the vote share. The ABP-CVoter opinion poll used a sample size of 22,807 respondents across Gujarat.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Opinion polls predict tight race between BJP and Congress, AAP may draw a blank

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5, and counting of votes will take place on December 8. While the BJP and the Congress have not yet named their chief ministerial candidate, the AAP has named former journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its candidate.