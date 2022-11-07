Gujarat Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts big win for BJP, AAP set for big gains

Gujarat election 2022, ABP-CVoter opinion poll: A month to go for the Gujarat legislative assembly elections, a pre-poll survey by ABP News-C Voter has put the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in the opinion polls conducted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. While there is a lot riding on Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party which is making its debut in the upcoming elections in the state, the opinion polls show that the party may not be able to pose any serious challenge to the ruling BJP, but will emerge as the biggest gainers in the state.



According to the survey, the BJP might end up bagging 131-139 seats while the Congress is expected to bag 31-39 seats. The survey has put AAP below BJP and Congress, with Kejriwal’s party expected to secure only 7-15 seats.

In terms of the vote share percentage, the ABP-CVoter opinion poll places BJP at the top with the ruling party expected to secure 45.4 per cent of the votes, which is a 3.7 per cent drop from the 2017 assembly elections. The opinion polls suggests a major dent in the Congress’ vote share as compared to last term’s assembly elections, with the grand old party expected to secure 29.1 per cent of the vote share, 12.4 per cent lesser than the previous term. The AAP is expected to gain 20.2 per cent vote share this time around.

The methodology used for the survey was Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI). The respondents were all aged above 18, with the sample size being 22,807.



The elections to the 182-member strong Gujarat Vidhan Sabha will be held in two phases — December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).