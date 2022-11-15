Gujarat elections 2022: Sharad Pawar to lead poll campaign for NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday announced that its chief Sharad Pawar, along with senior leaders, will lead the party’s campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in December, news agency PTI reported. The party is contesting the December Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress.

NCP released its list of 31 star campaigners, including former Union minister Praful Patel, Maharashtra unit president Jayant Patil, former Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, and spokesman Clyde Crasto, among others.

The Pawar-led NCP will contest in three seats – Umreth in Anand district, Naroda in Ahmedabad, and Devgadh Baria in Dahod district – of the total 182 seats. All three seats are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2017 Gujarat elections, the two parties had contested the Assembly polls separately, and Kandhal Jadeja was the only NCP candidate who was elected from the Kutiyana assembly seat in the Porbandar district.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be announced on December 8, along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power in the state, where the BJP has been in power for 27 years. Gujarat, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to see a triangular electoral contest between the BJP, Congress, and debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).