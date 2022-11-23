Gujarat Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to campaign at multiple locations today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will be addressing back-to-back rallies in Gujarat for the upcoming election which is scheduled in December. He will be campaigning for the saffron part at Mehsana, Dahod, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar. Union home minister Amit Shah will be addressing back-to-back rallies in Gujarat at Rajkot, Surendranagar and Surat. BJP national president JP Nadda will also be in Gujarat today and campaign for his party.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and counting will be on December 8.

Gujarat Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to campaign today at Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, etc.

09:41 (IST) 23 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Candidates who will be fighting against the BJP in Gujarat: Others include Kuldipsinh Raul (Savli), Khatubhai Pagi (Shehra), SM Khant (Lunawada), JP Patel (Lunawada), Ramesh Zala (Umreth), Amarshi Zala (Khambhat), Ramsinh Thakor (Kheralu), Mavji Desai (Dhanera) and Lebji Thakor (Deesa constituency). (PTI) 09:40 (IST) 23 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Former MLA of Padra, Dinu Patel, ex-MLA of Bayad are in list These leaders, who will now fight against BJP candidates on 11 seats of north and central Gujarat, include sitting MLA of Vaghodia (Vadodara district) Madhu Shrivastav. Former MLA of Padra, Dinu Patel and ex-MLA of Bayad, Dhavalsinh Zala, were also among the 12 who were punished by the party. (PTI) 09:38 (IST) 23 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: BJP suspends 12 party leaders for filing nominations as Independents. BJP suspended 12 party leaders for filing nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections after they were denied tickets. The party leaders have been suspended by Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, said a release by the state unit of the party. (PTI) 09:29 (IST) 23 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Amit Shah to address three rallies today Union home minister Amit Shah will be campaigning at Rajkot, Surendranagar and Surat. https://twitter.com/BJP4India/status/1595114896634646531 09:27 (IST) 23 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign at four places. https://twitter.com/BJP4India/status/1595083572238745600 09:26 (IST) 23 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections 2022: Welcome to our live blog! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog. Catch here for all election updates on Gujarat.