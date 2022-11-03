Gujarat elections 2022 LIVE: Election Commission likely to announce poll schedule at 12 PM

2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election Full Schedule: The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat assembly elections at a press conference at 12 noon on Thursday. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023. The state is set to witness an intense electoral battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP has been in power for 27 year in the state, home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah. While the AAP has released the names of over100 candidates so far, the BJP and the Congress have not released any names yet.

Live Updates

