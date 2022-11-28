Gujarat Elections 2022 Live: Congress views terrorism from the prism of vote bank, says PM Modi in Kheda

Gujarat Elections Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi is scheduled to address four rallies on Monday in poll-bound Gujarat where elections are due in December. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases – December 1 and 5, and the results will be out on December 8. PM Modi addressed three rallies on Sunday in Kheda district, Netrang, a tribal area in Bharuch district, and Surat city, where he also led a massive roadshow. Speaking at Kheda, PM Modi said that the country need to be “alert” about Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on “big terrorist attacks” to not offend their vote bank. He also accused Congress of not respecting the tribal community, adding that Congress had opposed the candidature of Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday told textile traders of Surat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will make the city a “garment hub” of the country with an export-oriented integrated textile park and the creation of thousands of jobs. The AAP chief asserted that his party would remove “raid raj and fear”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who is also campaigning in Gujarat on Sunday dubbed PM Modi, at a public rally at Dediapada in the tribal-dominated Narmada district, a “chieftain of liars” who tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor and claiming that people abuse him. Kharge alleged that PM Modi was trying to gain sympathy by playing a victim card.

09:05 (IST) 28 Nov 2022 Gujarat: Fear of terrorism will remain till appeasement politics continues, says PM "Terrorism is not over yet and the politics of the Congress has not also changed. The fear of terrorism will remain till appeasement politics continues. Congress views terrorism from the prism of vote bank, not only Congress but many like-minded parties have come up now who view terrorism as a shortcut to achieve success and this small party's hunger for power is even bigger: PM Modi in Kheda on Sunday. He didn't name the small party. 09:03 (IST) 28 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: PM held three rallies on Sunday PM Narendra Modu hit the campaign trail in Gujarat on Sunday, where he addressed rallies in Kheda district, Netrang, a tribal area in Bharuch district, and Surat city, where he also led a massive roadshow. 08:57 (IST) 28 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Amit Shah to address four rallies Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold four public meetings today. https://twitter.com/BJP4India/status/1596915280999219200 08:55 (IST) 28 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: PM to hold 4 rallies Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold four rallies today. https://twitter.com/BJP4India/status/1597067271406759937