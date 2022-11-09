Gujarat Elections 2022: Kejriwal, Sisodia, Isudan Gadhvi, Harbhajan Singh on AAP’s list of star campaigners

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat Isudan Gadhvi, and cricketer Harbhajan Singh are among the 20 “star” campaigners of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases in December, reported news agency PTI.

Other members on the list include Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the party’s Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

The names of the party’s campaigners were submitted to the Election Commission by the party.

AAP’s woman leader and Punjab MLA Baljinder Kaur, singer and Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan, and national council member Rakesh Hirapara, have also been named as “star campaigners” of the party.

From Gujarat, the party has named AAP president Gopal Italia, general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiria, who recently joined AAP, and youth leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, AAP’s Gujarat youth wing president Pravin Ram, Koli community leader Raju Solanki, poll candidate Jagram Vala and AAP’s Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Sangthan chief Gauri Desai as members who will be campaigning for the state elections.

Gujarat election for the 182-member assembly is all set to be held on December 1 and 5, and counting of votes will be on December 8. The party has so far released names of 158 candidates.

Arvind Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in the state, holding town halls, rallies and road shows. The AAP’s national convener has anchored his party’s campaign around welfare politics and promised sops including free electricity up to 300 units per month, unemployment dole, better healthcare facilities, among others.