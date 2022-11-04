Gujarat Elections 2022: Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s pick as CM candidate

Isudan Gadhvi is the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday at an event in Ahmedabad.

Kejriwal said the former TV journalist and anchor Gadhvi received as many as 73 per cent votes in a crowd-sourcing campaign that was undertaken by the party.

Gadhvi, who had joined the AAP in 2021, belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state’s population. He is from Pipaliya village in Dwarka district, and hails from a family with agricultural background.

After the announcement, Gadhvi went and sought blessings from his mother, who was also present at the event.

The 40-year-old AAP leader was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly will be held in two phases – December 1 and December 5. Counting of votes will be held on December 8.

The announcement was made following a ‘Choose your CM’ campaign which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched on October 29 and urged people to send their suggestions via SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail.

He had said that the people could submit their names till 5 PM, November 3, and based on the suggestions of people, the name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate would be announced the next day.

The AAP has so far released names of 118 candidates for the Gujarat elections.